Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:00 AM

China-Russia ties at an ‘unprecedented level’

Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:00 AM
Putin tells Xi during talks in Beijing
Agencies
Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:00 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping yesterday that their countries' ties were at an "unprecedented level", during talks in Beijing ahead of a massive military parade.

Today's showcase of China's might has been seized by world leaders as an opportunity to hold rare face-to-face talks, with North Korea's Kim Jong Un expected to hold summits with both Putin and Xi according to South Korean sources.

Xi himself has embarked on a flurry of diplomatic meetings this week, including attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the northern city of Tianjin -- a forum that China sees as an alternative to Western-dominated international cooperation.

Xi hosted Putin for talks at the Great Hall of the People and then at his personal residence, calling him his "old friend". A few hours later, Kim Jong Un's armoured train was spotted by a Reuters witness arriving in the Chinese capital.

Meeting Xi yesterday, Putin told him "our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russian-Chinese ties, which are currently at an unprecedented level", according to a pooled live feed.

