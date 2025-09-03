China-Russia ties at an ‘unprecedented level’

Putin tells Xi during talks in Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping yesterday that their countries' ties were at an "unprecedented level", during talks in Beijing ahead of a massive military parade.

Today's showcase of China's might has been seized by world leaders as an opportunity to hold rare face-to-face talks, with North Korea's Kim Jong Un expected to hold summits with both Putin and Xi according to South Korean sources.

Xi himself has embarked on a flurry of diplomatic meetings this week, including attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the northern city of Tianjin -- a forum that China sees as an alternative to Western-dominated international cooperation.

Xi hosted Putin for talks at the Great Hall of the People and then at his personal residence, calling him his "old friend". A few hours later, Kim Jong Un's armoured train was spotted by a Reuters witness arriving in the Chinese capital.

Meeting Xi yesterday, Putin told him "our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russian-Chinese ties, which are currently at an unprecedented level", according to a pooled live feed.