China promises aid for polls in Myanmar

China has promised technical support and aid to military-run Myanmar for conducting a census, followed by an election, state media said yesterday, signalling Beijing's backing to a junta cornered by an armed rebellion.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on Wednesday during a visit to the capital Naypyitaw where they held discussions to conduct an "all-inclusive election", Global New Light of Myanmar said.

"Necessary technological assistance will be provided for Myanmar to conduct the census-taking process," the state-run publication said. "Moreover, essential aid will be given for the election."

Myanmar's generals last month extended emergency rule for another six months to allow more time to put together census data for voter lists.