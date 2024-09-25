China ‘number one’ source of cyberattacks: Taiwan
Taiwan's defence minister yesterday accused China of being the "number one country conducting daily cyberattacks" against the democratic island and denied allegations about Taipei-backed hackers targeting Beijing.
China claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory. Taiwanese authorities also say its government agencies face an estimated five million cyberattacks a day, which tech giants such as Microsoft have identified as tactics deployed by Chinese state-sponsored groups.
