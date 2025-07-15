China, India should work towards ‘win-win’ co-operation

Says Chinese FM Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said yesterday that Beijing and New Delhi should work towards mutual trust and "win-win" cooperation, after talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, state news agency Xinhua reported.

China and India should "adhere to the direction of good-neighborliness and friendship" and "find a way for mutual respect and trust, peaceful coexistence, common development and win-win cooperation", Wang said, according to Xinhua.

The two foreign ministers met in Beijing yesterday as the two rivals seek to repair ties following a 2020 clash on their border.

The world's two most populous nations are intense rivals competing for strategic influence across South Asia, and their 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) frontier has been a perennial source of tension.

The 2020 clash between their troops led to a four-year military standoff they agreed in October on patrols in disputed areas.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping met for the first time in five years later that month, agreeing to work on improving relations.

New Delhi is concerned over Beijing's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean, seeing the region as firmly within its sphere of influence.