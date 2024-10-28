China holds ‘combat’ patrol after US arms sales: Taiwan

China deployed fighter jets and drones as part of a "joint combat readiness patrol" around Taiwan yesterday, Taipei said, as Beijing slammed the latest round of US arms sales to the island.

The US State Department on Friday approved a $2 billion arms sale package for Taiwan, including advanced surface-to-air missile systems and radar. The deal awaits approval by Congress.

Taiwan's defence ministry said it detected 19 Chinese aircraft yesterday, including fighter jets and drones, flying near the island over a nearly four-hour period as part of Beijing's "joint combat readiness patrol" with warships.

It was the third such patrol reported by Taiwan's defence ministry this month.

"Taiwan's military closely monitored the situation with joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, deploying aircraft, naval vessels and shore-based missile systems as an appropriate response," the ministry said.

Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office said yesterday that the latest arms package showed that Washington "time and again contradicts the promises of its leaders not to support 'Taiwan independence'... and damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait region".

"'Taiwan independence' is as incompatible with peace across the strait as fire is with water," spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said in a statement.

"We urge the US... to stop arming Taiwan and stop sending the wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' forces."

On Saturday, Beijing's foreign ministry condemned the arms package and said it had "lodged solemn representations" with the United States.

A ministry spokesperson said Beijing would "take all necessary measures to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity".