World
AFP, Beijing
Wed Aug 13, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

China, Brazil can model ‘self-reliance’ for Global South

Wed Aug 13, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 12:00 AM
Xi tells Lula da Silva
AFP, Beijing
Wed Aug 13, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 12:00 AM

China's President Xi Jinping yesterday told his Brazilian counterpart the two countries could set an example of "self-reliance" for emerging powers, as trade and geopolitical challenges mount.

The two leaders have both sought in recent months to present their countries as staunch defenders of the multilateral trading system -- in stark contrast with US President Donald Trump's tariff onslaught.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Xi's call with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva yesterday came just hours after Trump announced another 90-day pause to blistering tariffs on China.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

জুলাই ঘোষণাপত্রে ছাড় দিয়েছি, জুলাই সনদে একবিন্দুও ছাড় দেবো না: নাহিদ ইসলাম

নাহিদ বলেন, সমীকরণ এখনই শেষ হয়নি। যারা এখনই সমীকরণ মিলিয়ে ফেলছে, তারা ভুল পথে হাঁটছে।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ভ্যানচোর সন্দেহে দুজনকে পিটিয়ে হত্যা: ‘মবের ভয়ে’ ঘটনাস্থল থেকে ফিরে এসেছিল পুলিশ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে