China, Brazil can model ‘self-reliance’ for Global South

Xi tells Lula da Silva

China's President Xi Jinping yesterday told his Brazilian counterpart the two countries could set an example of "self-reliance" for emerging powers, as trade and geopolitical challenges mount.

The two leaders have both sought in recent months to present their countries as staunch defenders of the multilateral trading system -- in stark contrast with US President Donald Trump's tariff onslaught.

Xi's call with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva yesterday came just hours after Trump announced another 90-day pause to blistering tariffs on China.