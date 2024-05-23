World
China announces sanctions on US defence firms

China said yesterday it would impose sanctions on a number of US defence firms and several executives over Washington's "economic coercion" against Chinese companies and its sales of arms to Taiwan.

Beijing has bristled in recent days over the warm ties between Washington and Taipei, where Lai Ching-te was sworn in on Monday as the self-ruled island's new president.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has branded Lai a "dangerous separatist" who will bring "war and decline" to the island.

The day of Lai's inauguration also saw China announce sanctions on three US defence firms for their arms sales to Taipei.

In addition to Taiwan, Beijing yesterday also cited US sanctions on Chinese entities for "so-called Russia-related factors" in its decision to impose the "countermeasures".

Beijing said sanctions would also be imposed on a slew of US defence firms and executives, including units and individuals under Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and General Dynamics.

