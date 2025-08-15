World
AFP, New Delhi
Fri Aug 15, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 12:00 AM

World
World

China and India eye border trade resumption

Fri Aug 15, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 12:00 AM
AFP, New Delhi
Fri Aug 15, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 12:00 AM

India and China are discussing resuming border trade five years after it was halted, foreign ministry officials on both sides have said, as US tariffs disrupt the global trade order.

Past trade across the icy and high-altitude Himalayan border passes between the neighbours was usually small in volume, but any resumption is significant for its symbolism.

The two major economic powers have long competed for strategic influence across South Asia.

But caught in global trade and geopolitical turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff regime, the countries have moved to mend ties.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected for talks in New Delhi on Monday, according to Indian media.

