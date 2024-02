A firefighter works at the Botanical Garden after a forest fire in Viña del Mar, Chile, on February 4, 2024. Chileans Sunday feared a rise in the death toll from wildfires blazing across the South American country that have already killed at least 51 people, leaving bodies in the street and homes gutted. Photo: AFP

The confirmed death toll from ferocious wildfires in central Chile has risen to 112, an Interior Ministry official said Sunday.

Undersecretary Manuel Monsalve told a press conference that the medical examiner has received "112 people dead, 32 bodies identified," adding that there were still "40 active fires" in the country.