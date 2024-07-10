Charity warns about migrant ‘emergency’

German charity Sea-Eye yesterday said it had come to the rescue of migrant boats five times in 24 hours, which showed "the state of emergency" in the Mediterranean.

The Sea-Eye 4 responded to the distress calls along with two other rescue charity ships between Sunday and Monday, rescuing some 230 people, including a mother and her baby, it said.

"Five rescues in 24 hours. That shows the state of emergency in the Mediterranean at the moment, and how important it is that we are there to save lives," the charity said in a statement.

After having transferred some migrants to an Italian coast guard vessel, yesterday it was transporting some 170 others to the assigned port in Genoa, in northern Italy, which it said was a six-day round trip.