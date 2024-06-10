Challenges for Modi in his third term as India PM

India's Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister yesterday for a third straight term, a rare feat that will also come with new challenges as the populist leader is forced to rely on allies to form a government. Here are some key issues Modi will need to tackle in office.

FUNDS, SPECIAL STATUS FOR ALLIES

In the third term, Modi's government may need to spend more to meet the demands of allies that helped him secure a majority in parliament, testing the government's purse.

Regional parties in Modi's alliance have already demanded more funds for their states and federal cabinet positions during negotiations on forming a new coalition government.

ECONOMIC DISPARITY

India's economy grew by 8.2 percent in the last fiscal year, one of the fastest rates among major economies, but voters have pointed to disparities on the ground, with growth more visible in cities than in the vast hinterland.

The economy has jumped five places to be the fifth-largest in the world in the past decade under Modi's rule and he has said he will lift it to the third position. But the country's per capita income still remains the lowest among G20 nations.

INFLATION ABOVE C BANK TARGET

Annual retail inflationINCPIY=ECI in April stood at 4.83 percent, slightly lower than March, but still above the central bank's 4 percent target. Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, was an annual 8.70 percent in April, compared with a 8.52 percent rise in the previous month. Food inflation has been at more than 8 percent year-on-year since November 2023. Modi has banned exports of wheat and rice to contain domestic inflation.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Unemployment in India has also been one of the main issues in the election campaign with Congress accusing the Modi government of doing little to provide jobs for the youth.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost a third of the seats it held in rural constituencies, an analysis of voting data showed, reflecting discontent in the countryside over lack of jobs and inflation.

FOREIGN RELATIONS

India's rising world stature and assertive foreign policy have been touted as major recent achievements by Modi's administration.

A key diplomatic strain, however, remains with China which was spurred by a 2020 border clash that left 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead. Modi said last month the countries should address the "prolonged situation" on their border.

Modi's government has been trying to attract foreign companies to diversify supply chains beyond China.

Relations with Canada have also been strained after Ottawa and Washington accused an Indian official of directing the plot in the attempted murder of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist and dual citizen of the United States and Canada.

FARMERS

Stagnant farm income is a major sign of widening inequality between urban and rural India that has led to widespread protests. The BJP had promised to double farm income by 2022 in its manifesto for the last election, but has failed to do so.

LAND, LABOUR REFORMS

In February, a BJP spokesperson said Modi could make labour reforms a priority if he wins the general election. But with the pressures of a coalition government and a stronger opposition, Modi may have to delay such reforms.