Chad ammo depot blaze kills nine

Dozens hurt

A fire that tore through a huge military ammunition depot in Chad's capital N'Djamena killed at least nine people and wounded dozens more, officials said yesterday, warning the toll could rise.

The blaze, which started late on Tuesday, sent powerful blasts into the night sky and exploding ordnance shook buildings miles away.

Chad's Health Minister Abdelmadjid Abderahim told journalists that the toll was in danger of rising as many of the 46 wounded were in an "extremely serious" condition. A visit to the scene yesterday revealed unexploded shells and other munitions scattered on the ground.

Government spokesman Abderaman Koulamallah said the cause was not "criminal" but an investigation was under way.