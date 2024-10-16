Cash-strapped Maldives slashes govt appointees

The Maldives president has sacked more than 225 political appointees, including ministers, in a bid to reduce the cash-strapped Indian Ocean nation's expenditure, his office said yesterday.

Mohamed Muizzu ordered the removal of those he appointed after coming to power last year as the small but strategically located nation struggles to stave off a debt crisis.

"This significant reduction in political appointments aligns with the president's broader efforts to streamline government operations and ensure more efficient use of public funds," a statement from Muizzu's office said.

Among those sacked were seven state ministers, 43 deputy ministers and 178 political directors. It was not clear what functions they performed in the tiny nation of about half a million people.

The statement did not say how many more political appointees remained in the administration but added that the mass reduction of staff would save the country about $370,000 a month.

The Maldives said in September its financial troubles were "temporary" and that it had no plans to seek an International Monetary Fund bailout despite warnings of a possible sovereign default.

Known as a luxury holiday destination, the Maldives has also become a geopolitical hotspot.