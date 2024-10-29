World
AFP, Paris
Tue Oct 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 12:00 AM

Carbon cuts ‘miles short’ of 2030 goal

WMO warns
Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached new record highs in 2023, the UN warned yesterday, with countries falling "miles short" of what is needed to curb devastating global warming.

Levels of the three main greenhouse gases all increased yet again last year, said the World Meteorological Organization, the UN's weather and climate agency.

Carbon dioxide was accumulating in the atmosphere faster than ever, up more than 10 percent in two decades, it added.

And a separate report by UN climate change found that barely a dent is being made in the 43 percent emissions cut needed by 2030 to avert the worst of global warming.

