Candidates exit runoff to block far right from power

French candidates faced a deadline yesterday to stay in or quit the weekend's runoff election, with over 160 withdrawing so far in an effort to block the far right from winning an absolute majority.

France votes Sunday in the decisive final round of the snap legislative polls President Emmanuel Macron called after his camp received a drubbing in European polls last month.

His gamble appears to have backfired, with the far-right National Rally (RN) of Marine Le Pen scoring a victory in the June 30 first round with more than 10.6 million votes.

Faced with the prospect of the far right taking power in France for the first time since the country's occupation by Nazi Germany during WWII, Macron's camp and the left have urged a broad "Republican Front" to stop the anti-immigration and eurosceptic party of Le Pen.

The rivals are hoping that putting their differences aside ahead of runoff with withdrawals will prevent the RN winning an absolute majority of 289 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly.