Canada PM hails ‘rule of law’ after three arrests

Acknowledges fear in Sikh community

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday acknowledged fear in Canada's Sikh community but underscored the "rule of law" after three arrests in connection with last year's killing of a Sikh leader in Vancouver. Police arrested three men on Friday for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which triggered a diplomatic rift between Canada and India last fall after Trudeau suggested Indian government involvement in the homicide. Speaking Saturday at a gala in Toronto to celebrate Sikh heritage and culture, Trudeau acknowledged that many in Canada's Sikh community are "feeling uneasy, and perhaps even frightened right now," but urged faith in the justice system. "Let us remain calm and us remain steadfast in our commitment to our democratic principles and our system of justice," he said. Trudeau said the arrests were "important because Canada is a rule of law country with a strong and independent justice system, as well as a fundamental commitment to protecting all its citizens." Three Indian nationals, two aged 22 and one aged 28, were arrested Friday on first-degree murder and conspiracy charges. They are accused of being the shooter, driver and lookout on the day Nijjar was killed. Police said they were still investigating the ties of the suspects.