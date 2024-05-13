World
AFP, Montreal
Mon May 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon May 13, 2024 12:57 AM

World
Sikh killing

Canada arrests fourth Indian national

A fourth Indian national was charged by Canadian authorities Saturday in the 2023 killing of a separatist Sikh leader in Vancouver. 

Amandeep Singh, 22, was already being held for unrelated gun charges before being charged with "first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder" in the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18, 2023.

Three Indian nationals were arrested this month.

The killing sparked a diplomatic row between Ottawa and New Delhi when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked Indian intelligence to the killing.

Nijjar -- who became a Canadian citizen in 2015 -- had advocated for a separate Sikh state, known as Khalistan, carved out of India. He was wanted by Indian authorities for alleged "terrorism" and conspiracy to commit murder -- allegations he denied.

