World
Reuters
Wed Oct 30, 2024 12:05 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 12:10 PM

Most Viewed

World

Canada alleges Amit Shah behind plot to target Sikh separatists

Reuters
Wed Oct 30, 2024 12:05 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 12:10 PM
File photo of Amit Shah/Collected

The Canadian government alleged on Tuesday that Indian Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, a close ally of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was behind the plots to target Sikh separatists on Canadian soil.

The Indian government has dismissed Canada's prior accusations as baseless, denying any involvement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Washington Post newspaper first reported that Canadian officials alleged Shah was behind a campaign of violence and intimidation targeting Sikh separatists in Canada.

Canadian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison said to a parliamentary panel on Tuesday that he told the U.S.-based newspaper that Shah was behind the plots.

"The journalist called me and asked if it (Shah) was that person. I confirmed it was that person," Morrison told the committee, without providing further details or evidence. The High Commission of India in Ottawa and the Indian foreign ministry had no immediate comment.

India has called Sikh separatists "terrorists" and threats to its security. Sikh separatists demand an independent homeland known as Khalistan to be carved out of India. An insurgency in India during the 1980s and 1990s killed tens of thousands.

That period included the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that left thousands dead following the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards after she ordered security forces to storm the holiest Sikh temple to flush out Sikh separatists.

Canada in mid-October expelled Indian diplomats, linking them to the 2023 murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. India also ordered the expulsion of Canadian diplomats.

The Canadian case is not the only instance of India's alleged targeting of Sikh separatists on foreign soil.

Washington has charged a former Indian intelligence officer, Vikash Yadav, for allegedly directing a foiled plot to murder Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen and Indian critic in New York City.

The FBI warned against such a retaliation aimed at a U.S. resident. India has said little publicly since announcing in November 2023 it would formally investigate the U.S. allegations.

The accusations have tested Washington and Ottawa's relations with India, often viewed by the West as a counterbalance to China.

Related topic:
Amit ShahCanada
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Canada must investigate Indigenous children disappearances: report

1h ago

Uruguay down Canada on penalties to win Copa third-place playoff

3m ago

India's World Cup match against Canada washed out

4m ago

Trudeau slams India as tensions soar over Sikh separatist's murder

2w ago
Young person who is freezing and dreaming of moving to Canada someday.

Guy freezing in Dhaka winter aspires to pursue higher studies in Canada

9m ago
ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনূস
|বাংলাদেশ

রায়ের আগে ভারতের কাছে হাসিনাকে ফেরত চাইবে না সরকার: ড. ইউনূস

‘মামলার রায় ঘোষণার পর ভারতের সঙ্গে প্রত্যর্পণ চুক্তির আওতায় তাকে ফিরিয়ে আনার চেষ্টা করা হবে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আনিসুল, শাজাহান, ইনুসহ ৮ জনের ৪১ দিনের রিমান্ড

২২ মিনিট আগে