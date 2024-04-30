Burkina Faso suspends more foreign news media

Burkina Faso has suspended a swathe of international news organisations, some indefinitely, for airing accusations of an army massacre of civilians, with the communications regulator CSC adding more outlets over the weekend.

Among those named are French newspaper Le Monde, British publication The Guardian, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) and French broadcaster TV5 Monde.

They were suspended for reporting on a Human Rights Watch statement accusing soldiers of killing at least 223 people in revenge attacks on two villages on February 25.

Other news media named by the CSC in an order dated Saturday were Ouest-France, APAnews and the Swiss-based Agence Ecofin.