Brunei’s prince marries commoner

Brunei's polo-playing Prince Abdul Mateen, one of Asia's most eligible bachelors, married his commoner fiancee yesterday as part of a lavish 10-day celebration in the oil-rich sultanate.

An Islamic marriage ceremony for the 32-year-old Prince and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah, 29, was held at a gold-domed mosque in the capital Bandar Seri Begawan.

Prince Mateen is the 10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah – the world's longest-reigning monarch and once the richest man on the planet – and is well down the succession pecking order.

His bride – the granddaughter of one of his father's key advisers – reportedly has a fashion brand and co-owns a tourism business.

Prince Mateen, wearing a traditional white outfit decorated with diamond-shaped motifs and a matching headpiece, was driven to the mosque in a luxury saloon.

He sat on an elevated yellow cushion in front of an imam who presided over the male-only ceremony attended by the Sultan and other relatives and guests.