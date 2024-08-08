World
Reuters
Thu Aug 8, 2024 06:27 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 06:31 PM

Most Viewed

World

British Airways to halt flights to Beijing from Oct. 26

Reuters
Thu Aug 8, 2024 06:27 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 06:31 PM
A British Airways Embraer ERJ-190SR prepares to take off from London City Airport in London, Britain, April 11, 2024. REUTERS/File Photo

British Airways is halting flights to Beijing from Oct. 26 until November 2025, it said on Thursday without elaborating on the reason.

The carrier, owned by IAG ICAG.L, said it would continue flying daily to Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

European and British carriers are unable to fly over Russian airspace, which means flying to Asia takes a few hours longer than it used to. That makes it more expensive and less appealing to customers.

Groups such as Lufthansa LHAG.DE have said competition from Chinese carriers, which are allowed to fly over Russian airspace, has cut into their earnings, with Lufthansa's yields falling on routes on which it competes with the carriers.

Related topic:
British Airways
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Airline pilots to help PL officials

8m ago

British Airways faces record $230mn fine over data theft

5y ago

British Airways plane catches fire in Las Vegas

8y ago

British Airways plane removed after bed bugs found on board

8y ago

All UK flights cancelled in historic strike

4y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

অভ্যুত্থানের মাধ্যমে সৃষ্ট সরকার দেশের প্রত্যেকের সরকার: ড. ইউনূস

তিনি বলেন, এখানে থাকবে সবার আকাঙ্ক্ষা পূরণের অধিকার।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূসকে শুভেচ্ছা, বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে কাজ করতে ভারত প্রতিশ্রুতিবদ্ধ: মোদি

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification