Brazilian owns world’s largest jersey collection

Brazilian Cassio Brandao walks through rooms filled with clothes racks that in April made him a Guinness World Records title holder as the owner of the world's largest collection of football jerseys.

From rare Pele jerseys to a 1998 World Cup jersey signed by Ronaldo, the 41-year-old Google employee has amassed a total 6,101 jerseys since he started collecting them in 2000.

"They are more than just 6,101 pieces of fabric; they are 6,101 stories that help us tell a bit of the history of football," Brandao told Reuters as, wearing white gloves, he took out some of his favourite items.

He keeps his jerseys at the office of a collectors' club he founded in Sao Paulo, "Alambrado Soccer & Culture," bringing together 60 people who trade stories and jerseys - some worth up to 40,000 reais ($7,400).

Brandao's collection includes the jersey worn by Pele when the Brazilian player nicknamed "The King" met Britain's Queen Elizabeth in 1968. She was the guest of honour at a match at Rio de Janeiro's monumental Maracana stadium during an official visit to Brazil.

Pele is the star of the Alambrado office, which is decorated with signed jerseys and framed pictures of the late football great, who died in December 2022.

"Some jerseys can go up to 40,000 reais, but a Pele jersey is priceless," Brandao said.

"Each jersey contains a story," he said. "Stories of wins, losses, and overcoming. Stories that document a bit of the world's greatest sport."