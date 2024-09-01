Brazil blocks X

A block on Elon Musk's X social network in Brazil started to take effect early yesterday after a Supreme Court judge ordered its suspension, according to AFP.

Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes on Friday ordered the suspension of the platform following a months-long standoff with the tech billionaire over disinformation in South America's largest nation.

Moraes handed down the ruling after Musk failed to comply with an order to name a new legal representative for the company.

Early yesterday access to X, formerly known as Twitter, was no longer possible for some users in the South American country.

Musk, who also owns Tesla and SpaceX, reacted with fury to the judge's order, branding Moraes an "evil dictator cosplaying as a judge" and accusing him of "trying to destroy democracy in Brazil."