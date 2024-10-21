Bomb hoax threats to Indian airlines spark chaos

More than 90 fake bomb threats have been made against flights operated by multiple Indian airlines this week, Indian media reported yesterday, sparking fear among passengers and global delays.

All flights landed safely, but the spate of threats has resulted in planes being diverted to Canada and Germany, and fighter jets scrambled to escort aircraft in the skies above Britain and Singapore.

India's government and civil aviation authorities have warned that "very strict action" will be taken.

New Delhi's civil aviation authorities have not said how many threats have been received in the past week, but the Times of India and broadcaster News18 reported more than 70 hoaxes targeting both domestic and international flights since October 13.

At least 30 hoax threats were made on Saturday alone, and at least 20 more threats were made to different airlines yesterday.

India's IndiGo airline confirmed threats were made against six of its flights yesterday.

Two were on domestic routes, and four were international -- linking Indian cities to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah and Dammam, as well as two separate flights to Istanbul in Turkey.

"The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority," IndiGo said in a statement.

"We are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions."

The global impact of delays and diversions has been heavy on airline schedules and costs.

At least one person -- a minor -- has been arrested in India, but the threats have continued.

"All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted," India's aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said after the arrest on Wednesday.

A report in The Indian Express said that an anonymous account on X, formerly Twitter, was suspended after posting bomb threats to at least 40 flights on Friday and Saturday.

This included both Indian and international airlines, including from the United States and New Zealand.

"There are bombs placed onboard... No one will make out alive. Hurry up and evacuate the plane," read the identical messages from the suspended account, the newspaper reported.

Among the recent flights impacted was an Air India plane heading from Mumbai to New York, with US security officials sweeping the aircraft after its safe landing on Saturday.

Other flights that were impacted include an Air India plane from New Delhi to Chicago, which was forced to make an emergency landing in the far northern Canadian city of Iqaluit on Tuesday.

Canada's air force had to fly the passengers onward.

The same day, Singapore scrambled fighter jets to escort an Air India Express plane.

On Thursday, British RAF fighter jets escorted an Air India Boeing 777-300 after a threat was made against the plane, which landed safely in London.