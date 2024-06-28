Bolivia coup attempt fails

World
Bolivian armed forces pulled back from the presidential palace in La Paz on Wednesday evening and a general was arrested after President Luis Arce slammed a "coup" attempt against the government and called for international support.

Earlier in the day, military units led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, recently stripped of his military command, had gathered in the central Plaza Murillo square, home to the presidential palace and Congress. A Reuters witness saw an armored vehicle ram a door of the presidential palace and soldiers rush in.

"Today the country is facing an attempted coup d'état," Arce said in comments from the presidential palace, with armed soldiers outside.

A few hours later, a Reuters witness saw soldiers withdraw from the square and police take control of the plaza.

