Boko Haram kills at least 81 in Nigeria

AFP, Kano
Thu Sep 5, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 12:00 AM

At least 81 people died and several were missing after an attack by suspected Boko Haram jihadists in Nigeria's northeastern Yobe State, local officials told AFP on Tuesday.

"Around 150 suspected Boko Haram terrorists armed with rifles and RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades) attacked Mafa ward on more than 50 motorcycles around 1600 hours on Sunday," said Abdulkarim Dungus, a Yobe state police spokesman.

"They killed many people and burnt many shops and houses. We are yet to ascertain the actual number of those killed in the attack."

Dungus said it appeared to be a revenge attack "for the killing of two Boko Haram terrorists by vigilantes from the village."

Bulama Jalaluddeen, a local official, added: "From these figures it has been established that at least 81 people were killed in the attack."

"Fifteen bodies had already been buried by their relations by the time soldiers reached Mafa for the evacuation of the corpses.

Boko Haram and other jihadist groups have waged a 15-year insurgency in northeast Nigeria that has killed more than 40,000 people.

