World
Reuters, New York
Tue Jul 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 8, 2024 11:59 PM

Most Viewed

World

Boeing to plead guilty to fraud in US probe

Reuters, New York
Tue Jul 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jul 8, 2024 11:59 PM

Boeing BA.N has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge and pay a fine of $243.6 million to resolve a US Justice Department (DOJ) investigation into two 737 MAX fatal crashes, the government said in a court filing on Sunday.

The plea deal, which requires a judge's approval, would brand the planemaker a convicted felon in connection with crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia over a five-month period in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people. The settlement drew swift criticism from victims' families.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The DOJ push to charge Boeing has deepened an ongoing crisis engulfing Boeing since a separate January in-flight blowout exposed continuing safety and quality issues at the planemaker.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘কোটা আন্দোলনে বিএনপি ভুত দেখা তাদের নৈতিক পরাজয়ের নিদর্শন’

'এখানে সবাই ভুক্তভোগী। ছাত্রলীগও ভুক্তভোগী, তাদের শত শত কর্মী এখানে বক্তব্য দিচ্ছে। এরকম ম্যাস মুভমেন্টের ক্রেডিট যদি বিএনপিকে দেওয়া হয় তাহলে তো সমস্যা।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

অবৈধ অর্থে ভোগ-বিলাস এখন ফ্যাশন, কেউ জানতে চায় না উৎস কী: প্রধান বিচারপতি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification