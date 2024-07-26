Boeing finalises 737 MAX guilty plea deal

Boeing finalised a guilty plea to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge and agreed to pay at least $243.6 million after breaching a 2021 agreement with the US Justice Department, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

The planemaker allowed potentially risky work at its factories and did not ensure key airplane record keeping was accurate or complete, the Justice Department said as it outlined why it believed the planemaker had violated the 2021 deferred prosecution agreement.

Boeing on July 7 agreed in principle to plead guilty to conspiring to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration after the government said the planemaker knowingly made false representations about key software for the 737 MAX.

Boeing confirmed on Wednesday it filed a detailed plea agreement with Justice Department.