BJP will win 305 seats

Claims US political scientist on India polls

The BJP will win 305 (+/- 10) seats in India's Lok Sabha election, American political scientist and global political risk consultant Ian Bremmer told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview Tuesday.

Bremmer, the founder of the Eurasia Group, a risk and research consulting firm, also said the Indian general election, from a global political perspective, is "the only thing that looks stable and consistent...everything else (including the United States election due in November) is problematic".

"... We have an enormous amount of macro-level geopolitical uncertainty and the future of globalisation is not going the way companies want it to. Politics is inserting itself into the global marketplace... wars, US-China relations, and the US election are all a big part of that," he said.

"All of these not being managed well and these pressures are more negative. In fact, the only thing that looks stable and consistent, politically, is the India election. Everything else looks problematic."

Asked about his prediction for the Indian election, which is spread across seven phases and began on April 19, Bremmer said Eurasia Group research suggests the BJP will win 295-315 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, bidding for a third consecutive term, won the 2014 election with 282 seats (336 including its NDA partners) and the 2019 with 303 (353 with NDA allies).