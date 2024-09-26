Says Trump after US intel warns of assassination plot

Donald Trump said yesterday there were "big threats" on his life posed by Iran after the Republican presidential candidate's campaign team said US intelligence warned him of "real and specific" threats from Tehran.

"Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire US Military is watching and waiting," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Moves were already made by Iran that didn't work out, but they will try again. ... I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before," he said, following increased scrutiny of the US Secret Service since two attempts on Trump's life this year.

Trump's campaign team said in a statement Tuesday that US intelligence had warned the former president of "real and specific" threats from Iran to assassinate him. It was not immediately clear if the threats referred to by the campaign and Trump himself were new or threats that have previously been reported.