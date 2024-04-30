The majority of American voters feel that President Joe Biden's tenure has been a failure, according to the latest CNN-SRSS survey.

The survey found that 61 percent of registered voters believe Biden's term has been a failure, with just 39 percent terming it a success.

In the run-up to the US presidential election, the survey found that Trump has continued to maintain lead over Biden. It also found that the support for Trump among the Republicans is much stronger than the support for Biden among his Democrat constituents.

Overall, Trump has support of 49 percent registered voters whereas 43 percent voters support Biden, according to the survey.

While Trump's support has remained steady since the January's figures, the support for Biden has since further waned from 45 percent.