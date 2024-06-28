Biden, Trump to lock horns in first presidential debate

Joe Biden and Donald Trump were due to meet for a historic US presidential debate last night, with the stage set for what could be an inflection point in the 2024 race as millions of voters tune in to the clash of rivals.

The showdown -- between the oldest-ever incumbent and a convicted felon -- fires the starting gun on what promises to be a bruising summer of campaigning in a deeply polarized and tense United States still convulsed over the chaos and violence that accompanied the 2020 election.

With only two debates this election cycle, yesterday's high-stakes event takes on heightened significance, and both candidates have stepped up their personal attacks, with national polls showing the pair neck and neck.

"I think I have been preparing for it for my whole life... We'll do very well," Trump told right-wing network Newsmax in an interview on his debate preparation.

The president will be desperate to avoid any major gaffes.