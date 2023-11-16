Biden says still considers Xi a 'dictator'

US President Joe Biden (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after a meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' week in Woodside, California on November 15, 2023. Photo: AFP

US President Joe Biden said after a summit with Xi Jinping Wednesday that he still considers the Chinese president a "dictator", after he sparked fury from Beijing by making the comparison earlier this year.

"Well look he is, I mean he's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who's running a country, a Communist country, that's based on a form of government totally different than ours," Biden said at the end of a news conference when a reporter asked if he would still use the term to describe Xi.