President Joe Biden cemented the Democratic Party's elevation of Kamala Harris to lead the fight for the White House against Republican Donald Trump with a convention speech on Monday evening that praised his vice president as the best hope for preserving American democracy.

Biden took center stage on opening night of the Democratic National Convention, drawing an extended standing ovation from the party faithful and delivering a farewell speech to the party he has served for half a century - even with five months left in office.

Wiping away tears after being introduced by his daughter Ashley, Biden waved to the crowd that held signs saying, "We (heart) Biden." Beaming, he responded, "I love YOU."

"Are you ready to vote for freedom? Are you ready to vote for democracy and for America? Let me ask you, are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?" Biden said, adding that she will be a "historic president". Taking multiple swipes at Trump, Biden promised to be the "best volunteer" Harris and Minnesota Governor Walz, her vice presidential running mate, had ever seen.

Biden's address in Chicago kicked off a four-day event fueled by enthusiasm for Harris and relief that Biden abandoned his own reelection bid and endorsed her to replace him. d Trump for calling the United States a failing nation. "He's the loser," Biden said with fervour.