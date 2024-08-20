World
AFP, Chicago
Tue Aug 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 01:14 AM

World
DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION

Biden to pass torch to Harris

AFP, Chicago
Tue Aug 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 01:14 AM

US President Joe Biden was due to give a bittersweet farewell address at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago yesterday, passing the torch to Kamala Harris as the party's nominee for November's election.

Less than a month after his stunning withdrawal and Harris's astonishing ascent, Biden can expect a hero's send-off from many of the same people who helped push him out due to concerns about his age.

The 81-year-old is expected to say that Harris -- America's first female, Black and South Asian vice president -- is the best person to finish the job he started of protecting American democracy from Republican rival Donald Trump.

