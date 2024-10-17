Biden to make farewell trip to Germany as Ukraine war rages

US President Joe Biden gestures after he and and First Lady Jill Biden deliver remarks at an Italian American Heritage Month Reception in the East Room of the White House on October 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. The month, first celebrated in 1989, by a special proclamation from both Congress and former President George H. W. Bush, honors the contributions of Italian immigrants and their descendants over 26 million Americans, representing the fifth-largest ethnic group in the country. Photo: AFP

US President Joe Biden will be in Germany on Friday on a whirlwind trip, with Western backing for Ukraine set to be high on the agenda at talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other NATO leaders.

Biden was originally due in Germany last week for a multi-day visit that would have included a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The pair were set to exchange words at the Ramstein US air base in western Germany during a meeting of Ukraine's backers, where they were expected to discuss continuing support for Kyiv as it looks to hold off Russian forces.

That appointment was postponed as Hurricane Milton barrelled down towards Florida, where the storm ended up killing at least 16 people and causing an estimated $50 billion in damage.

But the outgoing US leader was at pains to make his valedictory Germany trip nonetheless, with the stripped-down programme now squeezed into a one-day flying visit from late Thursday.

Biden had been a good friend to Germany and had overseen "an incredible improvement in cooperation in recent years", Scholz said Wednesday in parliament.

"We have a lot to discuss about the major crises and challenges we are facing," Scholz said.

'Close bond'

The White House said Biden and Scholz would "further strengthen the close bond" between the two countries and "coordinate on geopolitical priorities, including Ukraine's defence against Russian aggression and events in the Middle East."

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Germany had provided "critical support" for Ukraine, noting that it was the second largest provider of military aid for Kyiv after the United States.

She also hailed Scholz's "bold decision" to allow Germany to faciliate a prisoner swap with Russia which freed US reporter Evan Gershkovich.

On the Middle East, Berlin and Washington have backed Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas and Hezbollah but pushed for a way to bring an end to the conflict and avoid a possible regional conflagration.

The US president and the chancellor will be joined for talks by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the White House said on Wednesday.

The four-way meeting between the leaders was meant to take place last week before Biden's visit was cancelled.

On Friday in Berlin, Biden will also meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is set to present the US leader with the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit, the country's highest honour.

Steinmeier's office said this was to recognise Biden's "services to German-American friendship and the transatlantic alliance... in particular in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine".

Biden's visit comes just weeks ahead of the US election, with the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump too close to call.

European defence

Trump's tumultuous presidency strained relations between Washington and Berlin, with the US leader scolding Germany and others for spending too little on NATO's common defence.

Some alliance members fear a win for Trump on November 5 could dilute the United States' commitment to European security and see an end to military support for Ukraine.

Biden announced a fresh $425 million military aid package in a call with Zelensky on Wednesday as he seeks to shore up Kyiv ahead of a possible Trump comeback.

Zelensky and Biden however "are not going to have an opportunity to meet" in Europe on this trip, Jean-Pierre said.

Biden would use the trip to Europe to send a signal "how important US support is for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression", Daniela Schwarzer, foreign relations expert at the Bertelsmann Foundation said.

The US president, who dramatically pulled out of the race for reelection earlier this year, was also likely to have a "behind closed doors" message for European leaders, Schwarzer said in advance of Biden's initially planned visit.

With the US election in sight, Biden would stress "how important it is that the Europeans prepare themselves to take on even more responsibility in supporting Ukraine".