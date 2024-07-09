Biden asks Democrats to stick with him

US President Joe Biden told his fellow Democrats yesterday that he is "firmly committed" to staying in the 2024 presidential race, seeking to head off concerns the party could lose both the White House and Congress in the November 5 election.

"I am not going anywhere," Biden told MSNBC after calling into the network's Morning Joe program.

A handful of House of Representatives Democrats have called on Biden, 81, to terminate a campaign that has been on defense since a shaky June 27 debate against Republican Donald Trump. A series of public events since then have not put an end to Democrats' questions about whether Biden can win or hold up through another four years in office.

Conversations were certain to intensify when lawmakers return to Capitol Hill.