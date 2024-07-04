Biden admin has ‘complicity’

Say former US officials on killing of Palestinians in Gaza

A dozen former US government officials who quit over US support for Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday accused President Joe Biden's administration of "undeniable complicity" in the killing of Palestinians in the enclave.

In a joint statement, the 12 former government officials said the administration was violating US laws through its support for Israel and finding loopholes to continue shipping weapons to its ally.

Both the White House and the State Department had no immediate comment on the statement.

There has been mounting international criticism of Israel's conduct in Gaza and of US military and diplomatic support for its ally in an offensive that has so far killed nearly 38,000 people and created a humanitarian crisis.

The resignations of the 12 US officials reflects some dissent within the government over its support for Israel. Washington has pushed for the protection of civilians in Gaza and has called on Israel to improve aid access.

Among the people who signed the joint statement were former members of the State Department, Education Department, Interior Department, White House and the military.