Beware of beautiful foreign spies

China warns students

China's state security agency yesterday warned students with access to sensitive information against falling for "handsome men" or "beautiful women" that might entice them to spy for foreign powers.

Beijing's Ministry of State Security (MSS) has promoted claims that foreign spies are working to lure loyal Chinese to betray their country -- often in lurid and unusual ways -- since opening a WeChat account last year.

It has warned that foreign spies "have countless disguises, and can even change their gender" and called on citizens to "build 1.4 billion lines of defence" against threats to the country.

And it accused on Wednesday foreign intelligence agencies of deploying "romance traps" to lure Chinese students.

It said foreign spies were using job ads and even online dating to "lure and coerce" young students, especially those with access to "sensitive scientific research data", to hand over confidential information.

"They may even disguise themselves as 'handsome men' or 'beautiful women'... and drag young students into 'romance trap'," it warned.

The MSS did not name which countries were behind the alleged scheme.

But it warned that spies might be disguising themselves as university scholars, scientific researchers or consultants, luring students short of cash in what it called "targeted infiltration".