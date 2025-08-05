Beijing issues new storm warning
Beijing issued its highest alert for rainstorms yesterday, days after deadly deluges swept parts of the Chinese capital and triggered a rare apology from under-prepared officials.
The municipal weather service announced a red alert -- the highest in a four-tier system -- forecasting heavy rain from noon yesterday until this morning.
Most parts of the city are expected to see 100 millimetres of rain, but outlying areas could experience between 150mm and 200mm.
