BBC breached accuracy guidelines

A BBC documentary about children's lives in Gaza narrated by the 13-year-old son of a Hamas official breached its editorial guidelines on accuracy, an internal review by the British public broadcaster said yesterday.

The investigation, however, found there were no other breaches of the BBC's editorial guidelines, including on impartiality, and no evidence that outside interests "inappropriately impacted on the programme".

The BBC removed "Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone" from its online platform in February, five days after it was broadcast, saying it had "serious flaws". The documentary was made by independent production company HOYO Films.

A review found the programme breached a guideline on accuracy that deals with misleading audiences.