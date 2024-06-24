Bangladeshi-origin minorities voted for Congress

Claims Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that the Bangladeshi-origin minority community members "overwhelmingly" voted for the Congress in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, without considering the "developmental work done for them by the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state."

Sarma alleged that the Bangladeshi-origin minority community is the only one in Assam which indulges in communalism, PTI reported.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-AGP-UPPL coalition won 11 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, while the Congress won the remaining three.

"If we analyse the 39 percent votes of the Congress, it is not spread across the state. Fifty percent of it is concentrated in 21 assembly segments which are minority dominated. In these minority-dominated segments, BJP got 3 percent votes," he claimed while speaking at the felicitation programme of the winning BJP candidates.

Continuing further, Sarma said, "This proves that Hindus do not indulge in communalism. If anyone indulges in communalism in Assam, it is only one community, one religion. No other religion does it."

The Assam chief minister said that the minority-dominated areas have voted for Congress and did again, despite not having roads and electricity.