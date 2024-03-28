Baltimore rescuers lose hope for more survivors

Rescuers have lost hope of finding more survivors of the Baltimore bridge collapse, the coast guard said, as efforts yesterday switched to looking for bodies of the missing and more answers to why a container ship smashed into the span. Search divers returned near dawn to the waters surrounding the twisted ruins of the bridge in Baltimore Harbor to search for six workers missing and now presumed dead. The disaster has forced the indefinite closure of the Port of Baltimore, one of the busiest on the US Eastern Seaboard, and created a traffic quagmire for Baltimore and the surrounding region. As the odds of their survival vanished, the search for the missing workers was suspended on Tuesday evening, 18 hours after they were thrown from the fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge into the frigid waters at the mouth of the Patapsco River.