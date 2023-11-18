Azerbaijan must allow ‘safe’ return to Karabakh: UN court

The UN's top court yesterday ordered Azerbaijan to allow the safe return of people to the contested territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, which Baku seized in a lightning September offensive.

The International Court of Justice ruled Azerbaijan must enable anyone who wanted to return to Nagorno-Karabakh to do so in a "safe, unimpeded and expeditious manner".

Azerbaijan's one-day offensive, which gave it complete control of the mountainous breakaway region for the first time in three decades, sparked a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians.

The majority of the 120,000-strong population fled into Armenia in a matter of days along the narrow Lachin Corridor road amid chaotic scenes on the border between the two bitter rivals.