Says Taiwan president after China threatens death for separatism

Democracy is not a crime and autocracy is the real "evil", Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said yesterday after China threatened to impose the death penalty in extreme cases for "diehard" Taiwan independence separatists.

On Friday, China ramped up its pressure on Taiwan by issuing new legal guidelines to punish those it says support island's formal independence, though Chinese courts have no jurisdiction on the democratically governed island.