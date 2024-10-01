World
AFP, Vienna
Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 01:19 AM

Most Viewed

World
NATIONAL POLLS

Austria far right scores historic win

AFP, Vienna
Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 01:19 AM

Austria's far right topped national elections on Sunday, marking a historic victory, but the party is expected to struggle to find partners with whom they can govern.

While the Freedom Party (FPOe) has served in coalition governments before, this is the first time it has won a national vote, as far-right parties across Europe have made gains.

All other parties however have so far rejected forming a coalition with the FPOe's sharp-tongued leader Herbert Kickl.

"We have written a piece of history together today...," 55-year-old Kickl told cheering party supporters in Vienna. "We have opened a door to a new era."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The FPOe won 28.8 percent of votes, beating the ruling conservative People's Party (OeVP) into second place on 26.3 percent.

Like other far-right parties elsewhere in Europe, the FPOe has seen its popularity surge, fed by voter anger over migration, inflation and Covid restrictions.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said she was "delighted" with the FPOe victory. She hailed what she called a "groundswell that carries the defence of national interests, the safeguarding of identities and the resurrection of sovereignties".

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

জয়-পুতুল-ববির ব্যাংক অ্যাকাউন্ট জব্দ

এছাড়া নসরুল হামিদ, সিআরআই ও ইয়াং বাংলার ব্যাংক অ্যাকাউন্টও জব্দের নির্দেশ দিয়েছে বিএফআইইউ।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জুলাই অভ্যুত্থান দমাতে ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রামে ৪৬৩৪ রাউন্ড গুলি ছুড়েছে আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে