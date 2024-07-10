Australia sounds warning over Chinese hackers

Australia's cyber intelligence agency yesterday sounded a rare warning about the rising threat of state-backed Chinese hackers, saying they were "actively" looking for targets to compromise.

The Australian Signals Directorate singled out the APT40 hacking group in a detailed, technical advisory note that unpicked its evolving tradecraft.

"APT40 has repeatedly targeted Australian networks as well as government and private sector networks in the region, and the threat they pose to our networks is ongoing," the note read.

Beijing's foreign ministry hit back yesterday when asked about the report at a regular press conference.

"Relevant parties have once again used China's so-called "cyber attacks" as a pretext to smear and slander China," spokesman Lin Jian said. "China is firmly opposed to this."

The Australian Signals Directorate said APT40 -- meaning Advanced Persistent Threat -- conducted "malicious cyber operations" for an arm of China's Ministry of State Security based in Hainan province.