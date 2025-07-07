World
AFP
Mon Jul 7, 2025 10:14 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 7, 2025 10:17 AM

Australia mushroom murder jury to deliver verdict today

A general view shows Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court in Morwell on July 5, 2025. AFP

Jury members will deliver a verdict Monday in the trial of an Australian woman accused of killing three lunch guests with toxic mushrooms, court officials said.

Erin Patterson, who has steadfastly maintained her innocence, has been charged with three counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

The 50-year-old is charged with murdering her estranged husband's parents and aunt in July 2023 by spiking their beef-and-pastry meal with death cap mushrooms -- the world's deadliest fungi.

She is also accused of attempting to murder a fourth guest -- her husband's uncle -- who survived after a long stay in hospital.

Jurors must reach a unanimous verdict -- guilty or not guilty -- for each of the four charges Patterson faces.

