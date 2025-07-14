World
AFP, Sydney
Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:47 AM

World
World

Australia defence ties repaired after submarine row

Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:47 AM
Says France
AFP, Sydney
Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:00 AM

France's defence relations with Australia have recovered after their 2021 bust-up over a major submarine contract, the country's ambassador said yesterday.

Paris expressed its "strong regrets" when Australia tore up a multibillion-dollar deal to buy a fleet of diesel-powered submarines from France, Ambassador Pierre-Andre Imbert said.

Since the 2022 election of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, however, the defence relationship had been "restarted", he said.

"Now, the first pillar of our cooperation is defence and security, so we have a very good level of cooperation," the ambassador told AFP as French forces joined major military drills around Australia.

When Australia ditched the French deal, it opted instead to acquire nuclear-powered vessels in a new three-way AUKUS pact with the US and Britain.

But a US defence official last month revealed that a review of AUKUS was underway to ensure it "aligned with the President's America First agenda" and that the US defence industrial base was "meeting our needs".

