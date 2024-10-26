AUSTERITY MOVE: Maldives leader to take 50pc pay cut

The president of cash-strapped Maldives will take a 50-percent pay cut as part of an austerity drive that will see public sector salaries reduced to prevent a debt crisis in the tourist hotspot, his office said Thursday.

Mohamed Muizzu is introducing a mandatory 10-percent pay cut to most public sector jobs, leading the belt-tightening with the biggest salary reduction, his office said.

A government source told AFP that Muizzu's annual salary will be reduced to 600,000 rufiyaa ($39,087) from next year -- down from 1.2 million rufiyaa but nearly double the average household income of 316,740 rufiyaa per year, according to a 2016 census.

Judges and lawmakers in parliament will be exempted from the cuts.