AUSTERITY MOVE: Maldives leader to take 50pc pay cut

AFP, Malé
Sat Oct 26, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Oct 26, 2024 02:58 AM

The president of cash-strapped Maldives will take a 50-percent pay cut as part of an austerity drive that will see public sector salaries reduced to prevent a debt crisis in the tourist hotspot, his office said Thursday.

Mohamed Muizzu is introducing a mandatory 10-percent pay cut to most public sector jobs, leading the belt-tightening with the biggest salary reduction, his office said.

A government source told AFP that Muizzu's annual salary will be reduced to 600,000 rufiyaa ($39,087) from next year -- down from 1.2 million rufiyaa but nearly double the average household income of 316,740 rufiyaa per year, according to a 2016 census.

Judges and lawmakers in parliament will be exempted from the cuts.

